Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Announce $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.90. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

UHS traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 75,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

