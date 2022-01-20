Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $350.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.