Zacks: Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $519.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $531.32 and a 200 day moving average of $476.47.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

