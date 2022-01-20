Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $19.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

