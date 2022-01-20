Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $8.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,275. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

