Zacks: Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.00. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $939,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 392,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

