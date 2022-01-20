Zano Market Capitalization Tops $17.30 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003965 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $136,988.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00098064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.86 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00296622 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.87 or 0.00392940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00160303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,029,451 coins and its circulating supply is 10,999,951 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.