ZBG Token Tops One Day Volume of $432,537.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $432,537.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars.

