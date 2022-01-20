Zcash Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $294.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $112.70 or 0.00289576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00113304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 13,569,200 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

