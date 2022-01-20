Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zedge by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

