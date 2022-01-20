Zeepin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,192.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $435,534.12 and $68,192.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

