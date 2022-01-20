ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $189,491.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $180,636.97 and approximately $189,491.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015569 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

