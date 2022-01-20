Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75.

On Monday, November 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75.

ZEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

