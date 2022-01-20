Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75.
- On Monday, November 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75.
ZEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
