Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,252. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

