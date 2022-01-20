Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after buying an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,230. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNTL opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

