Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $852,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,230. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

