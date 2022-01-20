Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.54. Zhihu shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 23,141 shares traded.

ZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $32,722,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

