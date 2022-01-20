Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0773 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $32.56 million and $1.69 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

