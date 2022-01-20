Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 4,811.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.