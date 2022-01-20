ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.38 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $47.38 million and $2.54 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.