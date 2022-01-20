ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.0711 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $151,626.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 97,582,153 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

