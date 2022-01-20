Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 80,528 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

