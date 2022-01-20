ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 816.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,943,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,599,835. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

