Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.15.

ZS opened at $253.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.56 and a 200-day moving average of $282.73. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $1,899,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.