Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Sells $259,000.00 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 982,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,180. Zymergen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

ZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zymergen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zymergen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

