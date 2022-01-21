-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 58.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,067,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,320,000 after purchasing an additional 392,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 17,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $130.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

