$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. PHX Minerals posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.