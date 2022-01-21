$0.32 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.