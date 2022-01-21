$0.48 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. 421,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

