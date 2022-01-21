$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,555. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

