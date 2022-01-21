$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.93. Woodward posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Woodward stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Woodward by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Woodward by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

