-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,317,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,009. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.