0x Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. 0x has a total market capitalization of $508.64 million and $48.90 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006402 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

