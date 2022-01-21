$1.14 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.68.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $16.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.81. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

