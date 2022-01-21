-$1.15 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.77). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

