$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

