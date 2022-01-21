$1.38 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.43. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

