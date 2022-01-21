$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.35. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $213.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.92. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

