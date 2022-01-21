$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. Principal Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

PFG stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

