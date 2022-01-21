-$1.69 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($1.50). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($3.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($7.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hawaiian by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 174.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 30,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,695. Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $969.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

