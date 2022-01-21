$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

