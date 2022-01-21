$111.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to announce sales of $111.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $53.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $309.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $311.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $550.25 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 151.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 231,758 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DESP opened at $9.22 on Friday. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $646.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

