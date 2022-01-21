113,529 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $72.72 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

