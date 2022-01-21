$136.78 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report $136.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.75 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $533.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 625,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 865,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 106,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

