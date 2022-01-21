140,000 Shares in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,823. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

