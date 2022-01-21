$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce sales of $146.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 17.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.