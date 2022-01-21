1,470,000 Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,641,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIERU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

