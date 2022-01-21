1,470,000 Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,641,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIERU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sierra Lake Acquisition (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.