$16.61 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post sales of $16.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. HP posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.19 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

