160,000 Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Zymergen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymergen alerts:

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.