$164.00 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $164.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $570.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $578.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $701.05 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE NSA opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.